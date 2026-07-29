NEET Protest Accused Seeks Bail, Cites Assam Government's Move To Drop Cases

A Guwahati court on Tuesday heard a bail plea filed by Mustahid Ahmed, one of the accused arrested in connection with protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination, after he sought release citing the Assam government's decision to withdraw cases registered against protesters.

Ahmed, who is currently lodged in judicial custody, moved the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kamrup (Metro), contending that the state government's policy to withdraw NEET protest-related cases should also apply to him.

According to the bail petition, Ahmed was arrested by Dispur Police on July 24 in connection with Dispur Police Station Case No. 541/2026. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate the same day and remanded to three days of police custody. After the police remand ended, he was produced before the court again on July 27 and sent to judicial custody.

The plea comes a day after the Assam Home and Political Department announced that the government had decided to withdraw criminal cases registered in connection with the NEET protest demonstrations. The department said a review found that five cases had been registered across the state and 13 people had been arrested till July 26.

The government stated that the process of withdrawing the cases would be initiated irrespective of whether they were under investigation or pending before courts. It also said those already in custody would be released after completion of the necessary legal formalities and that no further action would be pursued against the protesters.

Relying on that announcement, Ahmed's counsel argued before the court that his continued detention was no longer justified. The defence submitted that he had cooperated with the investigation during police custody and assured the court that he would appear whenever required and comply with any conditions imposed.

The petition also maintained that there was no possibility of Ahmed absconding, tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses if released on bail. It urged the court to grant him bail at the earliest in view of the state's decision to withdraw the cases.

The court is expected to consider the plea in accordance with the legal process.