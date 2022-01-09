NEET-PG Counselling For Medical Admissions To Start From Wednesday

Counselling for medical admissions under the National Eligibility/Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will begin from Wednesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court on Friday ended the stalemate over admissions to medical colleges by clearing new quotas that had been challenged by a group of aspirants.

"NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates," the minister tweeted.

NEET-PG, or National Eligibility/Entrance Test (Post-Graduate) is a qualifying exam for medical students for admission to over 100 private and government colleges. Those who clear it are given 'counselling' - they are directed to universities and colleges based on marks and chosen specialisation and can work under senior colleagues' supervision.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed 27 per cent reservation for OBC (Other Backward Classes) and 10 per cent quota for students from poor families, clearing the way for medical admissions after a four-month delay.

Over 45,000 junior doctors can now join the workforce, which comes as India fights a surge of Covid cases.