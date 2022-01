The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of 27 per cent reservation for the OBC community and 10 per cent for EWS (economically weaker sections) category for the NEET-PG exam for admission to medical entrance courses for this year.

For EWS the existing criteria of Rs 8 lakh annual income has been upheld for this academic year.

A detailed hearing on EWS reservation will be held in March, when the court will consider the validity of EWS quotas.