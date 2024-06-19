NEET Exam Row: Centre Seeks Report From Bihar Cops' Economic Offences Wing

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The Union education ministry sought a report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit on Wednesday regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) 2024 in Patna, officials said.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

"Regarding certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action on receipt of this report," a senior official of the ministry said.

"The government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual or organisation found involved in this matter will face the strictest action," the official added.

Observing that students have to work hard while preparing for these examinations, the Supreme Court has said the litigation pertaining to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 ought not be treated as adversarial.

The Centre and the National Testing Agency on June 13 told the top court that they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates, who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses.

The candidates will have the option to either take a retest or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for the loss of time, the Centre had said.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. Its results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

