'Need To Work With India At Full Speed On AI': German Minister To NDTV

As the AI Impact Summit in the national capital showcased India's growing stature in the global technology order, Germany emerged as one of the most active and enthusiastic partners. In an exclusive interview with NDTV at the summit, Karsten Wildberger, Germany's Federal Minister for Digitalisation and Government Modernisation, outlined Berlin's push to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence, cut bureaucracy, and deepen cooperation with India on next-generation technologies.

Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul at Bharat Mandapam, Wildberger said Germany was embracing AI "at full speed" as part of a broader effort to modernise governance and make life easier for citizens. Just nine months into office, the young minister has been tasked with a sweeping mandate: digitising government systems while simultaneously cutting red tape.

"One big part of our new ministry is cutting bureaucracy, reducing rules and making administration simpler again," Wildberger said, signalling that AI is not just a futuristic tool for Germany, but a practical instrument to reform governance and public services. Germany's strong presence at the AI Impact Summit reflected this urgency.

The event drew over 300,000 participants, including around 20 heads of state and 45 ministerial delegations, underlining India's emergence as a central convening power in the global AI conversation. Wildberger was part of high-level government meetings and attended the summit's inaugural session, which featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Congratulating India and Prime Minister Modi for hosting what he called a "fantastic and inspiring" summit, Wildberger said the momentum in India-Germany ties has never been stronger. He recalled that when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz returned from a recent visit to India, he was "enthused" by the scale of opportunity between the two countries.

"The bilateral relationship has never been stronger," Wildberger said. "We already have strong partnerships, and now we need to deepen them and work together at full speed on AI topics."

A key area of alignment, he noted, is the debate around AI regulation and safety. As AI systems become more powerful, concerns around disinformation, misuse and potential societal harm have moved to the forefront of global discussions. India has positioned itself as a voice for the Global South, arguing that AI must be inclusive and focused on "people, planet, progress and prosperity."

Wildberger said Germany strongly resonates with that approach. "Safety is an important matter," he said, adding that while innovation must move quickly, it cannot ignore responsibility. "We have to be practical, but always keep safety in mind. And this technology needs to be open for everyone and serve humans," he said.

His remarks reflect Europe's broader effort to balance innovation with regulation, even as Germany looks to avoid stifling growth. By aligning with India's inclusive framing of AI, Berlin appears keen to shape global norms that combine technological leadership with ethical safeguards.

Another major pillar of future cooperation, according to Wildberger, is the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement. While ratification is still awaited, he expressed confidence that once implemented, the FTA would significantly boost collaboration in science, technology and artificial intelligence.

"There are so many areas of deep business collaboration, and of course, technology and AI are part of that," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it."

As the summit wrapped up, the message from Berlin was clear: Germany sees AI not merely as a disruptive force, but as a tool for positive transformation - from efficient governance and economic growth to stronger international partnerships. For India, Germany's commitment reinforces its role as a key global partner in shaping a future where artificial intelligence is innovative, inclusive and responsible.