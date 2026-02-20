Coding At 5, Speaking At AI Summit At 8: Who Is Ranvir Singh Sachdeva?

An 8-year-old boy caught everyone's attention when he took the stage at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. With that, Ranvir Singh Sachdeva became the youngest keynote speaker at this year's summit.

At the event, Sachdeva spoke on the links between ancient Indian philosophies and modern technologies and shared insights into how other countries were developing AI.

"I'm sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I'm contributing to India's GDP and driving AI literacy with it," he said.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ranvir Sachdeva said, "I'm here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I'm talking about how I'm linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies."

Who Is Ranvir Sachdeva?

Born in 2017, Ranvir is a child prodigy skilled in technology and artificial intelligence (AI). He is also a technologist, global author, and TEDx speaker.

By the age of 3, he could mentally calculate squares and cubes of numbers. He is proficient in smart city technologies, sustainability, space exploration, coding, and AI.

Ranvir also holds important ambassador roles. He is the ITU160 Ambassador for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and a Technology Ambassador for initiatives like ECB Sustainable Youth, City One Initiative, and Chakra Dialogues Foundation.

Ranvir has a Google certification in Responsible AI and has even built his own AI-powered chatbot, which can work with apps using APIs. He has also penned his own book, "Are You Born With AI?" which is available worldwide on Amazon.

At 4 years old, his summer project on Mars Mission was showcased on NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory website.

World's Youngest Programmer

Ranvir is said to be the world's youngest programmer. He became an Apple Swift Programmer in 2023 at just 5 years old. Apple CEO Tim Cook invited him to the California headquarters for the WWDC event.

In 2023, he received recognition from institutions such as the Science Museum London, The Reading Agency UK, Schneider Electric, Apple, Google, Adobe, IIT Delhi, and Science Oxford UK.

Youngest Person To Be Invited By UN

In September 2024, Ranvir, at the age of 6, became the youngest person ever invited by the United Nations to attend the 79th General Assembly session - Summit of The Future at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He was also recognised by the UN Youth Affairs for his contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), after meeting the UN Assistant Secretary-General, Felipe Paullier.

World's Youngest TEDx Speaker

At just 6 years old, Ranvir became the world's youngest TEDx speaker on technology and innovation (AI). He also holds the record for being the Youngest TEDx speaker in Asia. His name has also been registered in the Asia Book of Records.

Youngest Keynote Speaker At 7

In July 2025, at just 7 years old, Ranvir was invited by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to speak about innovation in AI and digital technologies. Earlier that same month, he also gave a keynote speech titled "Agents of Change: A 7-year-old's lens on Generation AI for Good" at the AI for Good Global Summit 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

At just 6 years old, Ranvir's Cambridge Assessments (CEM) showed that his knowledge in school subjects was at the level of a 14-year-old globally. He is now pursuing a Machine Learning course at Harvard University.