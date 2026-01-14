Need Constitutional Protection For Manipur's 40 Valley Seats: BJP MLA Writes To Centre

A BJP MLA from Manipur has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a time-bound investigation by the NIA into the killings of two children in a bomb attack on April 7. The MLA, Rajkumar Imo Singh, in the letter also suggested a set of steps that may precede the national census in the state bordering Myanmar, which has been recovering from ethnic violence.

A five-year-old boy and his five-month-old baby sister were killed in the bomb attack while they were asleep at night in their house in Bishnupur district's Tronglaobi village, some 50 km from the state capital Imphal.

Imo Singh, who represents Sagolband assembly constituency in the state capital Imphal valley, in the two-page letter noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already taken up the case, and what is needed next is to start a comprehensive crackdown on terror outfits so that the families of those killed get justice.

"Timely action in this regard will not only restore public confidence but also reinforce the rule of law in the region," Imo Singh said.

Referring to the situation following the outbreak of ethnic violence nearly three years ago, he said the Manipur portion of the national census risks being inaccurate unless preceded by a series of corrective measures. These include ensuring all internally displaced people return home first before gathering data, he added.

"Owing to the recent conflict in the State, it will be extremely difficult to ensure accurate house listing, as thousands have been rendered homeless and are currently residing in relief camps. It would therefore be appropriate to conduct the Census only after the proper relocation of those staying in relief camps to their original homes," Imo Singh said in the letter.

This was not the first time the BJP MLA had raised concern over Manipur's issues linked to demography and representation. In the letter dated April 13 he mentioned three points that the Centre should consider when it comes to the border state: conduct the National Register of Citizens (NRC), catch illegal immigrants and fake voters, and ensure constitutional protection for indigenous communities in the "40 valley seats."

While he expressed appreciation for the ongoing efforts by the central government to catch illegal immigrants, Imo Singh requested a clean-up of Manipur's electoral rolls to remove "discrepancies caused by the inclusion of bogus or fake voters."

"... Anomalies in the voter list have already been reported, which need immediate rectification before delimitation begins," he added.

On the Election Commission's (EC) initiative to link voter identity cards with Aadhaar, Imo Singh said Manipur must first check and remove fake Aadhaar before making any linkage.

"Notably, the state government, under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh, uncovered 65,000 fake Aadhaar cards. This alarming revelation highlights a grave threat to the rights and identity of the indigenous people of our state. Addressing this issue is not just necessary but urgent to guarantee a pure and precise linkage for a transparent and reliable system," the BJP MLA, who is also the son-in-law of the former chief minister, said in the letter.

Pointing to the most structurally significant issue concerning 40 assembly seats in the valley region, Imo Singh sought constitutional protection for all of them. They are for now classified as general or open seats.

"... Various seats are already reserved for the hill areas. Thus, this step to give constitutional protection to the 40 seats for the indigenous people of the valley is essential for preventing demographic imbalance and preserving the socio-cultural identity of the region," Imo Singh said.