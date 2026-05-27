'Resonates Deeply With Us': Manipur Leaders Welcome Centre's Panel To Check Demographic Shifts

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and his predecessor N Biren Singh have called the Centre's move to form a committee for looking into demographic changes in the country a "historic" and "landmark" decision.

The chief minister in a post on X said that for border states like Manipur, concerns over illegal immigration and abnormal demographic changes have long been significant. "The government of Manipur will extend its fullest cooperation to the committee," Khemchand Singh said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday announced the formation of the committee to assess demographic changes across India due to "illegal immigration and other unnatural causes" and suggest measures to address these challenges.

In a message on X in Hindi, he said infiltration and other reasons are causing "unnatural" demographic change, which poses a significant challenge to the present and future of any nation.

Manipur's previous chief minister, Biren Singh, alluding to the situation in the state following the breakout of ethnic violence in May 2023, said the Centre's announcement "resonates deeply with many of us, particularly those from states like Manipur that have witnessed and endured the far reaching consequences of illegal immigration and demographic shifts."

"This move carries significant importance for the nation as a whole, and especially for northeastern states like Assam and Manipur, where such issues have long term implications for identity, security and social stability. Grateful for this timely and farsighted initiative that reflects both concern and commitment towards safeguarding the nation's future," he said.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demographic mission to tackle the problem. He had said there was a "pre-meditated conspiracy" to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration.

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar will be the chairman of the high-level committee. In addition to the census commissioner, three experts - Durga Shankar Mishra (retired IAS), Balaji Srivastava (retired IPS), and Shamika Ravi (economist) will be members.

The committee will give a report in one year, and if necessary the Home Ministry may extend its tenure by up to six months.