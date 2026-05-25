In a major boost to security, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday flagged off 447 newly acquired police vehicles at the first Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground.

According to a statement, the induction is aimed at strengthening police mobility, operational efficiency, public service delivery and help in restoring law and order.

The development comes at a time whne is Manipur is facing trouble in the hill region between the Kuki and Naga communities.

Speaking with reporters Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the move is aimed at improving police infrastructure in the hill districts and strengthening emergency response capabilities across the state, the chief minister told reporters at Imphal.

He said without strengthening the police force, no state or country could maintain peace and security.

"For example, incidents which began on May 3, 2023, Manipur Police had carried out major responsibilities with dedication and courage, often risking their own lives while working to prevent conflict and maintain peace," he added.

A total of 477 vehicles were flagged off including 100 Hero motorcycles, 39 Bolero B6 vehicles, 50 Bolero Neo vehicles, 74 Tata Yodha vehicles, 10 Mine Protected Vehicles, 20 Tata Truck vehicles, 30 Tata 407 vehicles, 20 Mahindra buses, 60 Bulletproof Rakshak vehicles, 19 Water Tankers, 50 Bolero Camper vehicles and 5 HMR vehicles.