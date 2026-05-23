NIA To Take Up Cases Of 3 Thadou Leaders Killing, 6 Missing Nagas In Manipur

The Manipur government will hand over the case of six missing people of the Naga tribe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a statement said. The development came after a six-member delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC), the top body of the Nagas in Manipur, met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh today.

The UNC delegation asked the government to trace the six missing people from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district. To this, the chief minister responded that the case would be handed over to the NIA, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

He said the killing of three church leaders on May 13 in Kangpokpi district has also been handed over to the NIA. The three Thadou tribe leaders were killed in an ambush while returning from a meeting.

Search and rescue operations have been launched since May 14 to trace the whereabouts of the six Naga villagers, the chief minister said.

Singh also asked the UNC to aid in the search for 14 members of the Kuki tribe who are missing. Earlier, he asked the Kuki tribe to help in searching for the missing people from the Naga tribe.

The chief minister faced protests by a group of Youth Congress members today. They gathered in front of his official home and shouted slogans.

During the protest, Youth Congress chief W Anandh Singh reportedly knocked on the gate of the chief minister's bungalow and called for his resignation for failing to bring peace in the state.