Huge Cache Of Arms Seized In Manipur, 4 Arrested

In a major security breakthrough amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur, joint security forces recovered a massive cache of sophisticated weapons, explosives, and war-like stores during a series of coordinated operations in Imphal West district's Lamdeng area.

According to an official press note issued today, the operation was launched on Wednesday following credible intelligence inputs regarding the alleged sale of looted arms and ammunition in the region.

During the operation on Wednesday, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of the banned outfit UNLF (P), identified as Heishnam Thomas Singh (29) and Arambam Tomtom Singh (29). Security personnel seized one INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG), three INSAS LMG magazines, and fourteen live rounds from their possession.

Officials said that while the arrests were underway, associates of the accused allegedly opened fire on the security team, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire. Two more individuals, identified as Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh, were later arrested for their alleged involvement in the firing incident.

Preliminary interrogation reportedly revealed that the accused had come to sell the seized weapons under instructions from a self-styled UNLF(P) functionary identified as Lance Corporal Naorem Bijoy alias Macha. Investigators suspect the group's involvement in earlier cases linked to the illegal trade of looted arms and ammunition.

Following the revelations, a large-scale follow-up operation was jointly conducted by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF personnel at an alleged unauthorised UNLF(P) camp in Lamdeng. During the raid, security forces recovered 29 weapons, including 16 AK-series rifles, M21 rifles, M16 rifles, pistols, and an M4 rifle.

On Thursday, another intensified search operation led to the recovery of 38 additional weapons and heavy combat equipment. The recovered arsenal reportedly included AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, a sniper rifle, carbines, pump-action guns, mortars, an RPG-7 launcher, explosives, anti-drone jammer equipment, and large quantities of ammunition.

Security agencies described the operation as one of the significant recoveries in recent months, highlighting concerns over the circulation of looted weapons in the conflict-hit state.

Authorities have appealed to the public to immediately report any information related to illegally possessed or looted firearms, stressing that public cooperation remains crucial in restoring peace and security across Manipur.