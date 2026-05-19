2,000 Trucks Stranded On NH-2 In Manipur As Rival Groups Continue Blockades

Manipur continues to face escalating tensions in the aftermath of the deadly May 13 violence in Kangpokpi district, with economic blockades and shutdowns severely disrupting movement along National Highway-2.

More than 2,000 trucks are reportedly stranded, raising concerns over the movement of essential supplies and worsening hardship for drivers stuck along the route. With food and drinking water running low, truck drivers have begun relying on assistance from local residents, transport unions and Assam Rifles personnel deployed along the highway.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has appealed for peace as the situation remains tense.

The latest unrest follows competing allegations by Kuki and Naga organisations over missing persons and alleged hostage-taking after the violence at Zero Point between Kotlen and Kotzim earlier this month. The May 13 incident left three church leaders dead and triggered fresh tensions across the hill districts.

According to the Manipur Home Department, 38 people were initially reported missing after the clashes. Authorities later said 32 of them had returned safely. However, the United Naga Council has alleged that six Naga civilians, including two pastors, are still being held captive. Kuki Inpi Manipur, meanwhile, has claimed that 14 members of the Kuki community remain missing.

Both communities have accused each other of abducting civilians, further deepening mistrust and unrest across the hill districts.

The United Naga Council has continued its economic blockade, while Kuki Inpi Manipur has extended its shutdown by another 48 hours. KIM has said the agitation will continue until those reported missing are rescued.

Amid mounting tensions, a delegation of church leaders from the Council for Baptist Churches in Northeast India and the Manipur Baptist Convention met the Chief Minister in Imphal on Monday to explore ways to ease the crisis. Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho was also present during the meeting.

The church leaders offered to act as peace mediators and proposed humanitarian intervention to help secure the release of those allegedly being held by both sides. The delegation has now split into two teams. One team is travelling to Kangpokpi district to meet Kuki church leaders and the families of the three dead pastors. The second team is heading to the Senapati district to engage with Naga church leaders and civil society representatives.

The state government has announced financial assistance for the families of the three church leaders killed in the violence.

Meanwhile, the Thadou Students' Association-General Headquarters has demanded that the May 13 ambush case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency, alleging lapses in the police response. The student body, however, praised the Assam Rifles for intervening during the violence.