At Least 19 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog In Parts Of North India

According to Northern Railway officials, several trains were delayed by hours due to heavy fog in parts of north India.

On Saturday, at least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog (Representational)

New Delhi:

At least 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Sunday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

According to Northern Railway officials, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express was running behind its schedule by 5 hours, followed by Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express, which was delayed by 4 hours 15 minutes.

Malda-New Delhi Farakka Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express were delayed by four hours while Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express were running late by three hours 45 minutes and three hours 40 minutes, respectively.

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was delayed by two hours forty five minutes and Rewa-Anand Vihar Express was running late by two hours 30 minutes from its schedule.

On Saturday, at least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

