IndiGo Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog In North, East India

IndiGo on Tuesday night issued a travel advisory for a foggy Wednesday morning, with reduced visibility and slower flight movements expected as misty winter skies blanket North and East India.

In a post shared on X, IndiGo said, "As the morning approaches under misty winter skies, fog is predicted across parts of North and East India, which may lead to reduced visibility and a slower pace of flight movements during the early hours. In the interest of safety, some flights may experience delays or adjustments."

The airline is taking proactive measures to ensure safety, with some flights likely to be delayed or adjusted. "Our teams across airports are fully prepared and working in close coordination to manage schedules smoothly, assist customers, and maintain a steady flow of operations."

Passengers are advised to plan ahead, allowing extra time to reach the airport, and check the latest flight status on IndiGo's website or app. The airline's teams are working tirelessly to manage schedules, assist customers, and maintain smooth operations.

"Foggy conditions may also impact road traffic, with slower movement and longer travel times expected while commuting to the airport. Customers travelling early are advised to plan with additional buffer time and check the latest flight status on our website or app before leaving home," added IndiGo post.

Road traffic may also be affected, with slower movement and longer travel times anticipated. IndiGo appreciates customers' patience and trust as they navigate the foggy conditions, expecting visibility to improve as the day progresses.

"Thank you for your patience and continued trust as we work steadily through the early hours, with visibility expected to improve as the day progresses,"added IndiGo p;ost oin X

The advisory comes amid widespread fog conditions affecting flight operations in the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a fog advisory, warning passengers of possible disruptions to departures and arrivals due to reduced visibility. In a post shared around 6:06 am, Delhi Airport said flight operations were "steadily recovering", but cautioned that disruptions could persist for certain flights.

The airport operator advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for accurate, timely schedule updates. Delhi Airport also assured travellers that ground staff and personnel had been deployed across terminals to provide necessary assistance. "We appreciate your cooperation and understanding," the airport said.

The situation is further compounded by deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Delhi continued to experience hazardous pollution levels, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 378 around 8 am on Tuesday, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Dense fog combined with poor air quality has significantly reduced visibility in the early morning hours, disrupting air traffic and prompting airlines and airport authorities to issue repeated advisories urging passengers to remain vigilant and plan their travel accordingly.

