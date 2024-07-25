NDTV's Weekly Quiz #4: Play Now

Get ready for a dive into NDTV's Weekly Quiz. In this week's quiz, test your knowledge of topics like cricket, entertainment, budget, the Paris Olympics, and events of historical significance. Discover the latest headlines shaping India's news landscape. Are you up for the challenge? Take the quiz now!

The 2024 Paris Olympics, 25 years since the Kargil war, and the Union Budget dominated India's news space.

This week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Union Budget. The Olympics have started in Paris, with India aiming to score big this time. The nation remembered its bravehearts on 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas.