ICSI Releases Login Credentials For The All India Current Affairs And GK Quiz

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the login credentials for All India Current Affairs and GK Quiz. Candidates who have registered for the quiz can visit the official website of the ICSI to access their login credentials. The preliminary round of All India Current Affairs and GK quiz is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2024 through online mode.



The login credentials of the applicants is 10-digit mobile number (as entered at the time of registration for the GK Quiz). The password for the same will be first four characters of candidate's first name (as entered at the time of registration for GK Quiz) followed by candidate's date of birth in the MMYYYY format.



Candidates are advised to login ten minutes prior to the test start time as the login will be successful exactly 10 minutes prior to the exam.

The exam will be conducted at 4 pm on November 1, 2024.

The examination link is : https://test.merittracpariksha.com/mtacs/tp/index.php?action=login

The registration process for the quiz started today, August 16 and concluded on October 30, 2024.



Eligibility criteria

The quiz is open to students from the following categories:

Students pursuing Class 11/12

Qualified Class 12

Pursuing graduation of any stream

Students who have registered for the CSEET

The maximum age limit of the candidates applying for the quiz should not be more than 25 years of age.

Students of ICSI, employees of the ICSI and their wards and spouse are not eligible to participate in the quiz.



Prize

Student securing the first prize will be entitled for a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Those who get the second prize will be entitled for a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and the third winner will get Rs 10,000. Additionally, special appreciation prize of Rs 5,000 will be awarded for state/UT toppers. Around 10 consolation prize winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,000 each.



The preliminary round is scheduled for November 1, 2024, Semi final round will be held on November 14, 2024 and the Final round on November 22, 2024.



CSEET is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. UGC recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

