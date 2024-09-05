Advertisement

RBI To Conduct Nation-Wide Quiz For Undergraduate Students, Check Details

RBI aims at generating engagement with the student community as part of the 90 years celebration.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RBI To Conduct Nation-Wide Quiz For Undergraduate Students, Check Details
The online quiz is scheduled to be held in September 2024.
New Delhi:

To commemorate its 90th anniversary, the Reserve Bank of India is planning to organise a series of events across the country. The bank will be organising a nation-wide quiz for college students pursuing undergraduate courses across all streams. RBI aims at generating engagement with the student community as part of the 90 years celebration. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing all Higher Education Institutions to disseminate this information in their respective institutions and also encourage the undergraduate students to participate in the quiz.

Students pursuing graduate courses in recognised colleges across the country are eligible to apply in the quiz competition. The quiz competition will have General Knowledge questions from history, economy, current affairs etc along with some questions related to RBI.

How it works: 

 
Phase 1 (Online)
Online quiz will be conducted in Hindi and English medium. Top performing colleges from the state in the online quiz competition 
will be selected for the next round.

Phase 2 (State Levels)
After an elimination round, selected colleges will compete in on-stage quizzes. Winners from the on-stage round will proceed to zonal rounds.

Phase 3 and 4 (Zonals and Nationals)
Winners  from the zonal round will finally compete in the national finals.

Prizes
The quiz winners will be awarded with a prize at every level starting with the state level. The first prize winner from the National level will win Rs 10 lakh, second prize winner will  be awarded with Rs 8 lakh and third prize winner will get Rs 6 lakh. Along with this, all the participants will receive certificates. 

The online quiz is scheduled to be held in September 2024. State and zonal level quizzes will be held over October and November 2024. Finals will be held in December 2024. Interested students can visit the official website of the RBI for detailed information.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RBI, Reserve Bank Of India, RBI Quiz
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Medical Body Releases Merit List For NEET PG 2024 For All India 50% Quota Seats
RBI To Conduct Nation-Wide Quiz For Undergraduate Students, Check Details
UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Check Details
Next Article
UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com