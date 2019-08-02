NDTV's Ravish Kumar Wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

NDTV's Ravish Kumar has been honoured with the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

NDTV's Ravish Kumar has been honoured with the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award that recognises the "greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia". In a tweet, the award institution explained why it gave the honour to Ravish Kumar - for "harnessing journalism to give voice to the voiceless".

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation says Ravish Kumar's news programme, Prime Time, "deals with real-life, under-reported problems of ordinary people".

"If you have become the voice of the people, you are a journalist," the award citation says.

"Striving for a people-based journalism, he calls his newsroom 'the people's newsroom'. He is most vocal on insisting that the professional values of sober, balanced, fact-based reporting be upheld in practice," it says.

The four other winners of the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award are Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong-Ki from South Korea.

