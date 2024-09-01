'Like A Magician': Nirmala Sitharaman Delighted By Hayao Miyazaki's Ramon Magsaysay Win

The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November.

Legendary anime director Hayao Miyazaki has been bestowed the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often regarded as Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, Japan Times reported. The iconic filmmaker, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has been recognized for his remarkable contributions to the world of animation. The 83-year-old is known for his works such as 'Princess Mononoke', 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy And The Heron'. Mr Miyazaki "tackles complicated issues, using art to make them comprehensible to children," the Philippines-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday posted the news of his win on X and revealed that she is a huge fan of Mr Miyazaki's work. She also mentioned the names of two of his popular movies, 'My Neighbor Totoro' and 'Kiki's Delivery Service', remarking that she can watch them any number of times. The minister also highlighted that anime is not just for children, but offers valuable content for adults as well.

''Co-founder of #StudioGhibli #HayaoMiyazaki gets the Ramon Magsaysay award. His masterpieces are “My Neighbour Totoro” and “Kiki's Delivery Service—can watch them any number of times. Anime have much for adults and Miyazaki serves them like a magician,'' she wrote on X.

Notably, the award is given to people and groups who have made major contributions to Asia. It was established in honour of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, who was known for his integrity.

Studio Ghibli also shared the news on its X handle. The post read, "The foundation praised him, stating, "He has used art to help children understand complex issues, such as environmental protection and the promotion of peace. He has created many of the most memorable and beloved films in the world."

The 2024 recipients, including three individuals and one group, were also chosen by the Manila-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.

The award will be officially conferred upon Hayao Miyazaki and other winners on November 16 in Manila, Philippines. During the ceremony, each awardee will be honoured with a specially designed medallion, a certificate featuring their citation and a cash prize.