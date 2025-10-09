NDTV Profit IGNITE - Diwali Edition Illuminates Samvat 2082 With Ideas, Insights And Innovation

As the festival of lights heralds the beginning of Samvat 2082, NDTV Profit will bring the Diwali Edition of IGNITE, its flagship thought leadership platform, to life.

True to its name, IGNITE is designed to spark conversations, illuminate new ideas, and uncover opportunities, creating a space where India's most influential minds in finance, business, and entertainment converge to share perspectives, inspire action, and shape the future.

This special edition of NDTV Profit IGNITE marks the start of a new year with optimism, hope, and a forward-looking spirit.

It will gather visionaries and pioneers who are redefining India's economic and corporate landscape, including Manish Chokhani, Veteran Investor & Director, Enam Holdings, Ramesh Damani, Value Investor & Member, BSE, Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC., Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC, Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Vijay Kedia, Individual Investor, Vivek Oberoi, Actor & Businessman, Ayush Mittal, Screener AI, Founder, Pratyush Mittal, Screener AI, Founder, Sumit Chanda, CEO & Founder, Jarvis Invest, Jyoti Swarup, Senior Vice President & Head - Business Developer & Strategic Alliances, Axis Max Life, Yashovardhan Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, Aditya Vision Ltd, Rumit Duggar, CFO Bluestone, and Mayank Shah, Vice President Parle Products Pvt Ltd.

Across fireside chats, panel discussions, and one-on-one conversations, the event will explore critical themes shaping India's financial and corporate future: the evolution of market strategies, the transformative role of AI in trading, retirement planning, wealth creation through SIPs, GST-driven consumption growth, and the interplay of money and the markets.

These conversations are designed to ignite insight, inspire action, and provide participants with practical takeaways that extend far beyond the sessions themselves.

Speaking on the idea of NDTV Profit Ignite, Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: "Diwali is a celebration of light, renewal, and new beginnings. IGNITE embodies the same spirit - bringing together ideas, perspectives, and innovation as India steps into Samvat 2082. We aim to create conversations that inspire change, encourage collaboration, and illuminate pathways to growth for businesses, investors, and policymakers alike."

Mandeep Singh, Revenue Head - Network TV, NDTV, added: "IGNITE is where strategy meets celebration. This Diwali edition is about building bridges between markets, corporates, and policymakers-and creating opportunities that will resonate throughout Samvat 2082. For NDTV Profit, it is a platform to connect, collaborate and catalyse growth across sectors."

The Diwali Edition of IGNITE is an aggregation of ideas and opportunity, a space where leaders can reflect, debate, and co-create the future of India's markets and economy. By blending celebration with strategy, IGNITE will capture the essence of Diwali - a time to kindle possibilities, embrace knowledge, and step confidently into a year of growth, innovation, and prosperity.

Through this immersive platform, NDTV Profit aims to bridge the worlds of policy, investment, and enterprise, enabling meaningful dialogue, actionable strategies, and a renewed sense of optimism as India embraces the promise of Samvat 2082.

IGNITE will be a continuing conversation on thought leadership, creating connections that matter, and conversations that drive change, making this Diwali not just a festival of lights but a celebration of insight, innovation, and progress.