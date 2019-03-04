NDA Bihar Rally A 'Big Flop', Says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for participating in the rally.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi called the Sankalp Rally by the NDA in Patna on Sunday a "big flop", saying that the rally failed to draw large crowd.

"The way in which the government machinery was blatantly and openly misused the Rally failed to attract the crowd. It would not be an exception if we say the Rally was a big flop," said Jitan Ram Manjhi.

He added that the weak response to the rally affected Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, he said, was apparently very low on energy.

Mr Manjhi also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for participating in the rally rather than visiting the family of CRPF personnel from Bihar who was killed in an encounter with the terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir.

"At least the Chief Minister should have gone but he gives more importance to the rally over the martyred soldier," he said.

At the "Sankalp Rally" in Patna on Sunday Nitish Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he handled the recent challenges emerging out of terrorism.

"Under Prime Minister Modiji, the Central government took an initiative. Armed forces were authorised to punish terrorists. The entire nation got united against terrorism," he said.

The Chief Minister also praised IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. "Wing Commander Abhinandan was released within 60 hours. I congratulate the Government of India and Modiji for this. Greetings to Abhinandan as well," he said.

Nitish Kumar said the NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the coming General Elections in the state, and also predicted that the next government at the Centre will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.