NDA And TIPRA Motha Signal Unity During Amit Shah's Tripura Visit

Amid growing unease between sections of the Tripura BJP leadership and its ally TIPRA Motha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sent what is widely being viewed as a carefully crafted political message of unity during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Taj Pushpavanta Palace in Agartala.

The symbolism of the event extended beyond the tourism project itself. While Chief Minister Manik Saha's presence alongside the Union Home Minister was expected, political attention centred on the prominent participation of TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, who was seated alongside Shah and the Chief Minister and took part in the Bhumi Pujan rituals.

The optics assumed significance in the backdrop of recent tensions within the ruling alliance, particularly during the TTAADC elections when Pradyot and his party were repeatedly targeted by several BJP leaders including Saha. The public display of proximity between the BJP's top national leadership and the TIPRA Motha chief is being interpreted in political circles as a signal that New Delhi remains committed to the alliance despite differences at the state level.

The development also lends weight to Pradyot's repeated assertions that he remains in direct communication with the BJP's central leadership and that he has been asked to maintain faith in the process surrounding the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.

The accord emerged from the tripartite agreement signed in New Delhi in March 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and TIPRA Motha in the presence of Amit Shah.

The agreement was expected to address long-pending issues concerning the indigenous people of the state. However, more than two years later, key aspects of the accord remain pending, leading to growing frustration among sections of the party's supporters.

Against this backdrop, Friday's event has fuelled speculation over whether Shah was attempting to reassure TIPRA Motha and reinforce coalition cohesion at a time when questions have been raised over both the pace of implementation of the accord and the future direction of the BJP-TIPRA Motha partnership.

While no political statements were made from the stage regarding the alliance, the visual message was difficult to miss: at a time when political differences have become increasingly visible, the BJP's highest leadership chose to publicly place Pradyot Kishore Debbarma at the centre of a high-profile event, signalling that the channels between New Delhi and TIPRA Motha remain open and active.