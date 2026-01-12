"We'll Stay With Mahayuti": NCP's Praful Patel Amid Tie-Up With Sharad Pawar

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Sunday said that his party will remain with the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra, a statement that came days after the two rival NCP factions, led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar, formed an alliance for the January 15 municipal elections in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Parbhani.

"As far as the question of the central government and the Maharashtra assembly is concerned, we are in Mahayuti and will remain in Mahayuti in the future. In Maharashtra, we will work under the leadership of (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis, and in Delhi, under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi," Patel said at the NDTV's Power Play event in Mumbai, rejecting the speculation of any broader reconciliation between the rival NCP factions.

Asked if Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) may also join them in the future, he gave a calculated answer.

"I will not tell you anything imaginary. But the reality today is that we are different. Our party is in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Many times when we see that the statements of NCP (SP) are not aligned with Narendra Modi or today's government. And when it is not, then there is no question of talking to them. Because our alignment is not going to change," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The NCP, which was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, split in 2023 after his nephew, Ajit Pawar, advocated that the party align itself with the NDA and ally with the BJP. While Ajit Pawar formed an alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar remained with the Opposition camp, along with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

The original NCP party name and election symbol have since been awarded to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, while the camp led by Sharad Pawar now operates under the name NCP (SP).

Speaking about the split, Patel said that they never thought of leaving the senior Pawar and becoming a part of the NDA.

"Mr (Sharad) Pawar and Supriya Sule were also aligned at that time. But somewhere, there was a change in their thinking. So because of that, we took a step forward," he said.

"We are moving forward, and we are not going to change this path. If anyone wants to come, then it is up to them," Patel said.