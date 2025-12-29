Pawars Reunite For Polls: Inside The Family Feud And Its Aftermath

More than two years after they went their separate ways, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar-led factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are joining hands for the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections.

Addressing an election rally on Sunday, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, "For the sake of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the 'clock' and the 'tutari' (trumpet) have united. The 'parivar' (family) has come together."

The 'clock' symbol represents Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, recognised by the Election Commission as the original party, while Sharad Pawar's faction uses the 'tutari' (curved trumpet).

How The NCP Split Between Ajit And Sharad Pawar

The NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999. For over two decades, it remained a key player in Maharashtra politics. Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, was a senior leader in the party and served as Deputy Chief Minister multiple times.

The Split

The NCP split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar, along with a group of senior leaders, broke away from his uncle's party to join the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. At the time, Ajit raised concerns about Sharad Pawar continuing at the helm despite his old age.

Ajit was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister under this new alliance. He favoured aligning with the ruling coalition, while Sharad Pawar's faction insisted on remaining with the opposition.

Why The NCP Split

Speaking at the NCP Chintan Shivir in Nagpur, Ajit Pawar said at the time, "We are in alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena, and many people ask me why I took the step of separating from the (undivided) NCP and why I accepted the strain on family and personal relationships. I want to tell you that I did this not for power or position, but to ensure stability and progress in Maharashtra."

Ajit openly criticised his uncle for continuing as party chief at 83, saying, "In other parties, leaders retire after an age. In the BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop? You should also give new people a chance. If we make mistakes, tell us. Your age is 83, will you ever stop or not? You give us blessings."

Sharad Pawar responded saying "still effective", whether he was "82 or 92".

Formation Of Two Factions

Post-split, NCP formed two separate factions. Ajit Pawar's faction aligned with the ruling NDA in Maharashtra. The Election Commission later recognised his faction as the legitimate NCP, retaining the ‘clock' symbol.

Sharad Pawar's faction (NCP-SP) continued independently and adopted the ‘tutari' (curved trumpet) symbol.

Both factions contested elections separately. After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where his faction faced setbacks, Ajit Pawar acknowledged that turning his back on family had been a “mistake”.