Ajit Pawar On Why He Split Up With Uncle Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who split his uncle Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and joined hands with the state's ruling NDA after airing multiple complaints - said today that he parted ways with his uncle to "ensure stability and progress in Maharashtra".

"We are in alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena, and many people ask me why I took the step of separating from the (undivided) NCP and why I accepted the strain on family and personal relationships," Mr Pawar said at the ongoing NCP Chintan Shivir in Nagpur.

"I want to tell you that I did this not for power or position, but to ensure stability and progress in Maharashtra," he said.

"I want to thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the country has achieved stability and who have always shown a large heart for Maharashtra. They have always accepted my demands for Maharashtra's development," he added.

Pawar Junior, who split his uncle Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and joined hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in 2023, had rebelled after making his misgivings clear about his uncle's staying at the helm of the party despite his advancing age.

The NCP leader, who had taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister thrice in four years, had repeatedly slammed his uncle, a four-time Chief Minister of the state. In one shocking outburst, he had even questioned why his uncle should continue to lead the party at his age.

"In other parties, leaders retire after an age. In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop? You should also give new people a chance. If we make mistakes, tell us. Your age is 83, will you ever stop or not? You give us blessings," he had said.

Pawar senior, who then was 83 years old, had hit back, saying he was "still effective", whether he was "82 or 92".

After the Lok Sabha election, in which his NCP faction had got a drubbing, Ajit Pawar had made multiple comments about how his turning back on the family was a "mistake".