NCP MLA Dilip Sopal, Former Congress MLA Dileep Mane Join Shiv Sena

Six-time legislator Dilip Sopal formally joins Shiv Sena in Mumbai

A day after resigning as NCP MLA, six-time legislator Dilip Sopal formally joined the Shiv Sena in Mumbai this morning.

Besides Mr Sopal, former Congress MLA Dileep Mane also joined the Shiv Sena at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra.

Congress leader Nagnath Kshirsagar from Solapur district was also inducted into Shiv Sena today.

Mr Sopal, who won from Barshi Assembly seat in Solapur district in the 2014 state polls, on Monday formally announced his decision to quit the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Welcoming Mr Sopal and others into the Shiv Sena, Mr Thackeray said all fresh inductions were being made after consultation with local party leaders.

"We have not kept anyone in the dark about such political decisions," he told reporters.

Earlier, another NCP leader from Karmala tehsil in Solapur, Rashmi Bagal, joined the Shiv Sena last week.

Mr Mane previously represented Solapur-South Assembly seat but in 2014, he lost it to BJP leader Subhash Deshmukh, who is currently a state minister.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.