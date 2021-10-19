Maharashtra Leader's Wife Appears Before Probe Agency In Land Scam Case

Mandakini Khadse today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for probe in a case related to an alleged land scam in Pune, an official statement said.

In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Eknath Khadse misused his position as revenue minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) near Pune, in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.

On August 27, Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore, belonging to Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh.