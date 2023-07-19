'NCP Integral Part Of NDA, Will Work Together In Future': Praful Patel

Praful Patel was present at the NDA meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel who had earlier attended the opposition meeting in Patna last month, was present at the NDA meeting in Delhi on Tuesday along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Soon after attending the meeting Praful Patel said that NCP is an integral part of the national Democratic Alliance and his party will work with the NDA in future.

"I and Ajit Pawar were present at the NDA meeting today along with 38 political parties. NCP is an integral part of NDA. In future, NCP will work with the NDA," he said.

"38 political parties were present on the occassion of the 25th anniversary of NDA. From our side Ajit Pawar presented his views at the meeting," Mr Patel added.

Earlier on Monday, after having rebelled from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, Praful Patel met the NCP Chief and said that a request was made to the veteran leader to keep the party united, but he refrained from commenting on the issue.

Praful Patel along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare visited Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

While addressing the media, he said, "Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and I met Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. We again requested him to keep NCP united, and he listened to us but did not say anything about it."

Praful Patel further stated that they met Sharad Pawar to seek his blessings. "Sharad Pawar did not invite us even today, we had come to meet Sharad Pawar to seek his blessings," he said.

In a surprise move on July 2, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister along with eight other party legislators also joining the NDA government in the state.

