Ajit Pawar's Party Expels Leader, His Son Named In Dowry-Suicide Case

The Nationalist Congress Party has expelled a local leader and his son after they were named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case, it said on Thursday.

Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil -- both currently on the run -- have been expelled from the party, said Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje in a statement.

Rajendra's daughter-in-law Vaishnavi (26) allegedly hanged herself on May 16 at her in-laws' house in Bavdhan area near Pune.

Her parents alleged that they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband's family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family harassed her yet, demanding that she bring Rs 2 crore to purchase land.

A First Information Report was registered against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, Rajendra Hagawane, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to abetment to suicide and domestic violence, police said.

Police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim, while Rajendra and Sushil are on the run, said an official.

Maharashtra NCP youth wing president Suraj Chavan said the woman's death was a "blot on humanity".

"We condemn it and demand justice for Vaishnavi. Those responsible must face stringent action," he said.

Party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has always maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward serious misconduct by party members, he further said.

"Ajit Pawar himself called the police on Wednesday, instructing them to arrest the accused on the run and take strict action," Chavan said, adding that the party does not condone such acts.

The NCP should not be linked to a domestic incident, he added.

Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar -- also belonging to the NCP -- said Vaishnavi's 10-month-old baby, currently with Hagawanes' relatives, would be handed over to her parents.

Meanwhile, a photo from the couple's wedding, where Ajit Pawar is seen handing over the key to an SUV gifted to the couple, has surfaced on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnavi's maternal uncle Uttam Bahirat recalled Ajit Pawar's pointed query to the parents during the wedding: `Are you giving the car willingly, or has it been demanded by Raja (Rajendra Hagawane)?' It was a love match, opposed initially by her parents, Bahirat said.

Shashank and his family demanded dowry including an expensive SUV, gold and a wristwatch worth over Rs 1 lakh, he alleged.

"Her parents had booked a vehicle, but Shashank demanded a more expensive one," he said.

Vaishnavi began facing physical and mental abuse within six months of the marriage in 2023, he said, adding, "She admitted to me that she regretted her decision."

