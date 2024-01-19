Nayanthara Apologises For Hurting Sentiments Of Hindus. Full Statement

Annapoorani controversy: Nayanthara posted her apology on Instagram.

Under criticism for allegedly disrespecting Lord Ram and promoting 'love jihad' in her movie 'Annapoorani: Goddess of Food', actor Nayanthara has apologised for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. In a heartfelt note, the actor said that the movie aimed to mirror life's journey which is full of obstacles that can be overcome.

Here is Nayanthara's full apology which she posted on Instagram:

I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film, 'Annapoorni.' Crafting 'Annapoorni' was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower.

In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples accross the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies.

The intention behind 'Annapoorni' was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress.

Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity & foster learning from one another.

With sincere regards,

Nayanthara

'Annapoorani', which released in theatres on December 1, came under fire when it began streaming on Netflix on December 29. Several police complaints were filed against the movie and it was also removed from the OTT platform.

The complaints points to certain scenes in the movie, including one where Nayanthara, who plays the daughter of a temple priest, offers namaz wearing a hijab before making biryani. It also claims that, in one segment, a friend of the character played by Nayanthara "brainwashes" her into cutting meat, "claiming that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita also consumed meat".

The controversy comes at a time when the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is just days away, and some of the complainants have also pointed to this. Many on social media have agreed with the complainants' allegations and called for action against the makers of the film.