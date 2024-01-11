Case Against Actor Nayanthara For 'Disrespecting Lord Ram' In Tamil Movie 'Annapoorani'

One of the allegations against the accused is that they promoted 'Love Jihad' through the movie.

Amid outrage over the movie 'Annapoorani', a case has been registered against actor Nayanthara, the film's director and producers, and Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill. The First Information Report, filed by a right-wing outfit in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, alleges that the accused hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, disrespected Lord Ram and promoted 'Love Jihad' through the movie.

The FIR was filed at the Omti police station by fringe outfit Hindu Sewa Parishad and names seven accused, including Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa, producers Jatin Sethi and R Ravindran, and Netflix India's content hear Monika Shergill. The movie, which released in theatres on December 1, began streaming on the OTT platform on December 29.