Navroz Mubarak: President Kovind, PM Modi Wish People On Parsi New Year

Apart from India, Navroz, or Nowruz is predominantly celebrated in Western and Central Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East.

Navroz 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished 'Navroz Mubarak' to the Parsi community New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have wished the Parsi community on Navroz today. Navroz, which is the Parsi new year, is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by the Zoroastrians. The day marks the first day of the spring. Though Navroz has Iranian and Zoroastrian origins, it's a day of global observance and is celebrated on March 21 every year.



Wishing people of the Parsi community this morning, PM Modi tweeted,

Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi community! May the coming year further the spirit of happiness and harmony. I pray that everyone's dreams and aspirations are fulfilled. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted saying, "Navroz Mubarak to everybody, especially to our small, much-loved and overachieving Parsi community. May the coming year be happy and fulfilling."

Navroz Mubarak to everybody, especially to our small, much-loved and overachieving Parsi community. May the coming year be happy and fulfilling #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2018

Apart from India,



In the Iranian calendar, the first month is called Farvardin and Navroz marks the first day of Farvardin. Apart from marking the first day of spring, Navroz also promotes peace and solidarity in families. It's a day that promotes friendship among peoples and different communities.





