Navroz Mubarak: President Kovind, PM Modi Wish People On Parsi New Year

Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi community! May the coming year further the spirit of happiness and harmony. I pray that everyone's dreams and aspirations are fulfilled.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2018
Navroz Mubarak to everybody, especially to our small, much-loved and overachieving Parsi community. May the coming year be happy and fulfilling #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2018
Apart from India, Navroz, or Nowruz is predominantly celebrated in Western and Central Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East. Many countries, including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Iraq celebrate Navroz as a public holiday. Iran offers a 14-day vacation for schools and universities to mark the new year celebrations.
In the Iranian calendar, the first month is called Farvardin and Navroz marks the first day of Farvardin. Apart from marking the first day of spring, Navroz also promotes peace and solidarity in families. It's a day that promotes friendship among peoples and different communities.