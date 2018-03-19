Nowruz 2018: Everything You Need To Know About The Iranian And Persian New Year

Nowruz or Navroz, the Persian and Iranian New Year, is a day that marks the first day of the spring and renewal of nature. Though Nowruz has Iranian and Zoroastrian origins, it's a day of global observance and is celebrated on March 21 every year. Nowruz is predominantly celebrated in Western and Central Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East. Many countries, including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Iraq celebrate Nowruz as a public holiday. Iran offers a 14-day long vacation for schools and universities on the occasion of Nowruz. In Iranian calendar, the first month is called Farvardin and Nowruz marks the first day of Farvardin.

All FAQs regarding Nowruz answered here:



What does the word Nowruz means?



Nowruz is a Persian word that consists of the words now and ruz. Now means 'new' and Ruz means 'day', so Nowruz signifies "new day". It coincides with the Spring Equinox.



What is the significance of Nowruz?

Apart from marking the first day of spring, Nowruz promotes peace and solidarity in families. It's a day that promotes friendship among peoples and different communities.



How is Nowruz celebrated?

It's a day that is celebrated by all the people regardless of ethnicity, religion, or language. To welcome Nowruz, homes are thoroughly cleaned and all broken items are repaired or replaced. People wear new clothes, festive foods are prepared and shared with loved ones and friends. The day is spent by visiting friends and relatives, exchanging festive greetings, gifts and good wishes.



What is Haft Seen or Haft Sin in Nowruz celebrations?

