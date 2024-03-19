Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz 2024, The Persian New Year

Persian New Year 2024: Google celebrates the Persian New Year with a doodle.

March 19th marked the arrival of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and Google commemorated the occasion with a beautiful Doodle on its homepage.

Nowruz, which translates to "new day" in Persian, coincides with the vernal equinox, a time when day and night are roughly equal in length. It signifies the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolising renewal and rebirth.

The Google Doodle incorporated vibrant elements of Persian culture. Intricate floral designs, traditional calligraphy, and symbolic items like the Haft-sin table were all on display. The Haft-sin is a special table setting featuring seven items whose names begin with the letter "sin" in Farsi, each representing a significant concept for the coming year.

According to the Google blog, the annual festival has been around for over 3,000 years. The earliest origins of Nowruz trace back to ancient Iran (then Persia). It was held on the spring equinox to mark the start of the blooming season. As time went on, several countries and ethnic groups along the Silk Roads started adopting the tradition.

During Nowruz, the most important tradition is the haft-sin. Families gather and set out seven items that each represent renewal and rejuvenation. These items usually include wheat for rebirth and good fortune, wheat pudding for power and strength, olives for love, berries for the sunrise, vinegar for age and patience, apples for beauty, and garlic for good health.

This doodle was created by Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi.

Talking about the doodle, Mr Yousefi said "In constructing the scene, I've drawn from my own happy childhood memories of Nowruz, which evoke feelings of joy, togetherness, and hope. These are captured by the animal friends who have gathered in a flower-filled courtyard to ring in the coming of spring under the blossoming tree. Even in challenging times, the spirit of Nowruz-the promise of renewal and a 'new day' on the horizon-offers a beacon of hope. I can almost hear the festive songs of their ancient instruments, a reminder of resilience and the enduring strength of tradition."