Happy Nowruz 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share On Persian New Year

Navroz Mubarak 2025: Nowruz signifies the start of the Persian or Iranian New Year and is celebrated in multiple countries worldwide as spring arrives in the Northern Hemisphere. In India, the Parsi community honours Nowruz as a sacred and festive occasion. This year, it will be observed on March 20.
What is the significance of Nowruz?
Nowruz, also called navroz, is celebrated during the vernal equinox or when the days start getting longer. The phenomenon usually takes place around March 20. Nowruz consists of two words where "now" means new and "Ruz" means day. Hence, Nowruz means new day.
Where is it celebrated and how?
The festival is majorly celebrated in Central Asian countries, Middle East, the Balkans, Caucasus, Balkans, and the Black Sea Basin among other regions. Countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Turkmenistan declare Nowruz as a public holiday.
The Parsi community in India celebrates Nowruz by visiting the Fire Temple and offering special prayers there. Various delicacies like special desserts, fried fish, and herb rice are also prepared on the day when friends and families get together. The rituals also include cleaning houses.
Here are some Nowruz wishes to share with your loved ones.
- As the new year blooms, may it bring fresh opportunities, abundant health, and lasting happiness. Nowruz Mubarak!
- Nowruz Mubarak! May the spirit of renewal and growth bring you peace and happiness in the year ahead.
- May this new year bring lots of happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Navroz to you!
- Wishing you and your family a joyful Nowruz! May the upcoming year bring you happiness, health, prosperity, and good luck.
- Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May this new year bring a lot of hope, fortune and success in your life.
- May the first day of the month of Farvardin bring hope and light to you. Happy Nowruz.
- Happy Nowruz to you, your family, your friends and your loved ones. This year will bring new light of hope.
- On this auspicious day, let me wish you love, luck, prosperity and a whole lot of warmth.
- Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May the day bring fresh hope and enthusiasm.
- Sending warm wishes for a happy Nowruz to you and your loved ones. May the year ahead bring joy and prosperity in abundance.
- Happy Nowruz! May this occasion mark the beginning of new opportunities and the fulfilment of your aspirations.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world