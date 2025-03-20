Happy Nowruz 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share On Persian New Year

Navroz Mubarak 2025: Nowruz signifies the start of the Persian or Iranian New Year and is celebrated in multiple countries worldwide as spring arrives in the Northern Hemisphere. In India, the Parsi community honours Nowruz as a sacred and festive occasion. This year, it will be observed on March 20.

What is the significance of Nowruz?

Nowruz, also called navroz, is celebrated during the vernal equinox or when the days start getting longer. The phenomenon usually takes place around March 20. Nowruz consists of two words where "now" means new and "Ruz" means day. Hence, Nowruz means new day.

Where is it celebrated and how?

The festival is majorly celebrated in Central Asian countries, Middle East, the Balkans, Caucasus, Balkans, and the Black Sea Basin among other regions. Countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Turkmenistan declare Nowruz as a public holiday.

The Parsi community in India celebrates Nowruz by visiting the Fire Temple and offering special prayers there. Various delicacies like special desserts, fried fish, and herb rice are also prepared on the day when friends and families get together. The rituals also include cleaning houses.

Here are some Nowruz wishes to share with your loved ones.