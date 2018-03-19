Nowruz 2018: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Here are some thoughtful messages you can share on Nowruz with your loved ones:
May love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, cleanliness be by your side.
Happy Nowruz!
I wish you and your family a very Happy Nowruz!
On this Nowruz, a toast to friendship, new beginnings and togetherness.
Nowruz Mubarak!
A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy Nowruz!
I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Nowruz!
Nowruz is a day that is celebrated by all the people regardless of ethnicity, religion, or language. To welcome Nowruz, homes are thoroughly cleaned and all broken items are repaired or replaced. People wear new clothes, festive foods are prepared and shared with loved ones and friends. The day is spent by visiting friends and relatives, exchanging festive greetings, gifts and good wishes. Here's wishing you all a Happy Nowruz!