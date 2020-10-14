Navratri 2020: Quick Response Teams For Vaishno Devi Temple Security

Navratri 2020 Image: Security being tightened at Vaishno Devi Temple (file photo)

Ahead of Navratri, security at Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu has been enhanced. Joint Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) comprising police and CRPF personnel are being deployed at all entry and exit points of the Vaishno Devi shrine for Navratri, officials said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by senior police officer, Sujit Kumar at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine.

Security arrangements at Vaishno Devi Temple were reviewed at the meeting in view of Navratri starting on October 17. The officials said Senior Superintendent of Police in Reasi, Rashmi Wazir was briefed about the arrangements made right from the shrine to Katra town and its outskirts.

"Detailed discussions were held to ensure elaborate security arrangements during the festival," officials said, adding that everyone present during the meeting was asked to work in close coordination with other agencies and central paramilitary forces.

In his address, the Jammu and Kashmir police chief directed strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocol, especially maintain social distance. He also asked officials to hold discussions with the organisers and the management of the Vaishno Devi Temple for better coordination during the festival season.

Officials were asked to ensure that checking squads deployed around Katra are fully strengthened to ensure effective round-the-clock vigil. "Joint QRTs of CRPF and the police should be deployed at all entry and exit points to react immediately in case of any exigency," the officials said.

Later, the state police chief along with other officers visited all the vital locations in Katra and Vaishno Devi Bhawan and checked deployment.

As many as 7,000 pilgrims are being allowed per day at the Vaishno Devi shrine from tomorrow. The shrine was reopened on August 16 after five months due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.