Durga Ashtami: Muhurat And Significance Of Maha Ashtami

Maha Ashtami: Shardyia Navratri Sandhi Puja is the most significant puja on Ashtami

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is the most auspicious day of ten-day Navratri and Durga Puja. The eighth day of Navratri or the Durga Puja is known as Durgashtami, or Durga Ashtami. It is believed that Goddess Kali appeared on this day from the forehead of Maa Durga and killed Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija, the asuras or demons who were with Mahishasura. The eight consorts of Goddess Durga - Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani and Chamunda - are worshipped on Ashtami.

Maha Ashtami Date and Time

Ashtami tithi starts at 6:57 AM on October 23

Ashtami tithi ends at -6:58 AM on October 24

Durga Ashtami: It is believed that Goddess Kali appeared on this day from the forehead of Maa Durga

Maha Ashtami Significance

On Ashtami nine small pots are installed and all nine avatars of Devi Durga are invoked in them. Mantras of nine forms of Goddess Durga are chanted during Maha Ashtami Puja. Kanjak or Kanya Pujan is an important part of Durga Ashtami. Kanjak involves the ritual of inviting eight young girls and worshipping them as avatars of Goddess Durga.

Durga Ashtami: Kanjak or Kanya Pujan is an important part of Ashtami.

Maha Ashtami: Sandhi Puja

Muhurat: 6:34 AM to 7:22 AM on October 24

Sandhi Puja is the most important time during Durga Puja. It is the juncture of Ashtami and Navami tithi. This year that time span is 24 minutes of Ashtami tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami tithi. This is known as the Sandhi Kshan. It is the culmination of Durga Puja. At the end of the Maha Ashtami on Durga Puja, Sandhi Puja and hom or yagna is performed.

Durga Ashtami: Chandi Path and hom or havan is performed on Maha Ashtami

Maha Ashtami wishes, messages, images and quotes you can WhatsApp, SMS or post on Facebook

Happy Durgashtami! Be blessed and have a happy year ahead.

May Goddess Durga give you and your loved ones immense good fortune this Maha Ashtami!

WhatsApp, SMS or post greetings Facebook for friends on Maha Ashtami

May the blessings of Goddess Durga shine on you. Happy Durgashtami!

Wish you and your family prosperity and joy on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami!

Pray Maa Durga bless you with a healthy and prosperous life. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Wish you a Happy Durga Ashtami!