Durga Ashtami: Muhurat And Significance Of Maha Ashtami

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is the most auspicious day of ten-day Navratri and Durga Puja. The eighth day of Navratri or the Durga Puja is known as Durgashtami, or Durga Ashtami. It is believed that Goddess Kali appeared on this day from the forehead of Maa Durga and killed Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija, the asuras or demons who were with Mahishasura. The eight consorts of Goddess Durga - Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani and Chamunda - are worshipped on Ashtami.
Maha Ashtami Date and Time
Ashtami tithi starts at 6:57 AM on October 23
Ashtami tithi ends at -6:58 AM on October 24
Maha Ashtami Significance
On Ashtami nine small pots are installed and all nine avatars of Devi Durga are invoked in them. Mantras of nine forms of Goddess Durga are chanted during Maha Ashtami Puja. Kanjak or Kanya Pujan is an important part of Durga Ashtami. Kanjak involves the ritual of inviting eight young girls and worshipping them as avatars of Goddess Durga.
Maha Ashtami: Sandhi Puja
Muhurat: 6:34 AM to 7:22 AM on October 24
Sandhi Puja is the most important time during Durga Puja. It is the juncture of Ashtami and Navami tithi. This year that time span is 24 minutes of Ashtami tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami tithi. This is known as the Sandhi Kshan. It is the culmination of Durga Puja. At the end of the Maha Ashtami on Durga Puja, Sandhi Puja and hom or yagna is performed.
