Durga Puja 2020: 25 Wishes, Images Welcoming Maa Durga You Can Share

Happy Durga Puja: Also called 'Durgotsav', the Pujas start on Thursday, October 22

Goddess Durga will be welcomed on October 22. Durga Puja starts with Maha Shashti on Thursday. Maa Durga comes from Kailash Parvat - husband Lord Shiva's home - with her four children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesha. Durga Puja is that time of the year in autumn when the rainy season is just over and the weather is turning pleasant. People eagerly wait for Durga Puja, which coincides with the nine-day Navratri. During Durga Puja and Navratri, the nine avatars of Navdurga or Shakti are worshipped across the country. Even though the festivities are low-key due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people greet each other on WhatsApp, SMS or send messages on Facebook.

Durga Puja Wishes, Images, Greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages you can share with your friends and family

Maa Durga arrives on Shasthi, let's welcome her with love and devotion. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

Maa Durga's arrival is so comforting. She has brought a lot of blessings for you! Happy Durga Puja!

May Goddess Durga protect you and your family always. Wish you a colorful Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja 2020: Durga Puja and Navratri signify the victory of good over evil

May Maa Durga fulfill all your wishes. Wishing you a pleasant and safe Durga Puja!

Celebrate Durga Puja with family and friends at home this year. May the Goddess protect you. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

Wish you lots of love and laughter this Durga Puja! Have a happy one!

Happy Durga Puja 2020: Dhunuchi Naach is a very special and traditional part of the festivities

May Goddess Durga give you and your loved ones strength and good health. Happy Durga Puja!

Pray that Goddess Durga showers her blessings on you. Happy Durga Puja!

Maa Durga, the embodiment of Shakti, will give you the power and strength to overcome all hardships. Enjoy Durga Puja!

Pray Maa Durga gives you a long life and lots of happiness. Happy Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja 2020: Artists and idol makers spend months decorating the Goddess

Enjoy the festivities of Durga Puja with your near and dear ones. Wishing you happy festive days!

May the blessings of Goddess Durga shine on you. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

Wish you great success and glory this Durga Puja!

Wishing you and your family a blessed and very pleasant year ahead. Happy Pujas!

Happy Durga Puja 2020: Maa Durga in white splendor - the traditional Daker Shaaj of Bengal

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, let our hearts be full of gratitude and love for each other. Happy Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja! May this autumn festival bring joy in everyone's life!

Wishing you a lovely Durga Puja, full of cheer and prosperity. Best wishes!

I wish Maa Durga brings you good luck and eternal blessings. Happy Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja 2020: Nine forms of Shakti are worshipped during Navratri and Durga Puja

May Maa Durga fulfill all your wishes. Wishing you a blissful Durga Puja!

Pray that the Goddess protects and guides you wherever you go. Happy Durga Puja!

Warm greetings coming your way on Durga Puja. Stay safe and have fun with your family and friends.

Happy Durga Puja 2020: Durga Puja starts on Shasthi (Oct 22) and ends on Vijaya Dashami (Oct 26)

The sound of dhak reminds us that Maa Durga is coming. I wish you peace and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja!

Wish you a memorable Durga Puja this year with friends and family! Stay safe and happy!

Happy Durga Puja 2020: During Pujas, most women wear the traditional red bordered saree