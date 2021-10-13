Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Here Are Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Durga Ashtami 2021: Maha Ashtami is also the day for Kumari Puja.

Ashtami is the auspicious eighth day of Durga Puja or Sharadiya Navratri. It is also known as Maha Ashtami. This year, Ashtami falls on October 13. Maha Ashtami is also the day for Kumari Puja, in which nine girls below the age of 10 years are worshipped. A ritual called Mahasnaan is also followed on this day. Durga Ashtami is one of the most important days of the festival. To make it more special, wish your near and dear ones by sending them messages.

Here's a list of greetings for this day:

-- May this Durga Puja bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

-- Embrace the festive spirit with joy, peace, and contentment on Maha Ashtami.

-- On Maha Ashtami, may goddess Durga protect you from all evil.

-- May Maa Durga bless you and your loved ones with happiness and success. Happy Maha Ashtami 2021.

-- Let us all celebrate the victory of light over darkness on this Durga Ashtami.

-- May this festive season symbolise your victory over all forms of evil. Happy Durga Ashtami.

-- May Maa Durga shower her blessings on you and your loved ones and bring you prosperity.

-- This festive season, fill your life with joy, fortune, success, and love. Let's all spread goodness on Maha Ashtami.

-- May this Durga Puja bring light and love to your doorstep.