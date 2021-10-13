Maha Ashtami 2021: When Is Kanya Pujan And What Is Its Significance?

Maha Ashtami 2021: Ashtami fast is only complete after Kanya Pujan is performed.

Durga Puja is one of the most significant festivals in India and is celebrated over 10 days. This includes nine nights, which is why this festival is also called Navratri. The eighth day, according to the Hindu calendar, is Maha Ashtami, when devotees observe Ashtami vrat and perform Kanya Pujan. Nine young girls, representing the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, are worshipped on this day. It is believed that the Ashtami fast is only complete after Kanya Pujan is performed.

This year, Kanya Pujan will be held on October 13. This puja holds great significance, symbolising the importance of girls and women in Hindu tradition. Girls aged between 2 and 10 are suitable for Kanya Pujan. After their puja, the girls are offered bhog. Hindus believe that Goddess Durga is pleased by Kanya Pujan. Religious texts suggest that devotees perform Kanya Pujan on all nine days of Navratri. They say one girl should be worshipped on the first day and one girl should be added on each of the next eight days. However, most people do the Kanya Pujan on Maha Ashtami. In some areas, this puja is also done on Navami.

Shubh Muhurat

The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9:47 PM on October 12 and end at 8:07 PM on October 13. This puja is usually done in Abhijit Muhurat. Since there is no Abhijit Muhurat tomorrow, the puja can be performed during Vijay Muhurat between 2:03 PM and 2:49 PM.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees usually wash the feet of the nine girls, give new clothes to them and perform their aarti. Then they are offered bhog – mainly comprising halwa, puri, and chana.