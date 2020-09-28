Home Delivery Of Vaishno Devi Prashad, Online Darshan App On Navratri

Vaishno Devi prashad now home delivered across India; devotees have to book online

Ahead of Navratri, the Vaishno Devi temple administration has decided to home deliver prashad to devotees. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha launched the home delivery of Vaishno Devi puja prashad (offering) on Monday. Darshan (visit) will also be online through a mobile app. These unique efforts are amid the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis, when people are wary of travelling as maintaining social distance may be difficult.

There are three categories of prashad - priced at Rs 500, Rs 1100 and Rs 2100. The basic category includes dry fruits, mixed prashad, pouch prashad, two packets of raksha sutra (religious thread) - red and black.

"Bookings can be done on our website; three packages available. When a devotee books prashad, puja is performed in their name and prasad is packed. We've made an agreement with the Postal Department. Prasad is dispatched within 72 hours," Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board told news agency ANI.

Vaishno Devi Prashad: There are three categories for home delivery

Devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi will soon also have virtual darshan facilities through a mobile app, and havan can also be watched online. The app is set to be launched on October 17, the first day of Navratri.

"The board is devising new methods so that devotees who are unable travel can still get darshan and blessings of the goddess sitting at home," Mr Kumar said, adding that currently, aarti is being live-streamed on a religious TV channel. "The mobile app would however provide an opportunity to worshippers across the globe to have individual experience...devotees will also not miss the Amrit Vela (puja at auspicious time)...," Mr Kumar said. The new app will work on both Android and iOS operating systems.

Due to the pandemic, pilgrimage was temporarily stopped at all religious places in India including Vaishno Devi and the Amarnath shrine. The yatra was resumed on August 16, initially with a cap of 5,000 pilgrims per day, with the Covid-safety protocols. The shrine employees have been also given protective gears keep the infection under check.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)