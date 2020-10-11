'Should Lives Be Risked While Celebrating Festivals?' Asks Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged people to unite in the fight against Covid.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today urged the people of the country to unite in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic as he talked about a "new normal for festivals". "No religion or God says that you have to celebrate a festival in an ostentatious way. Fighting against Covid-19 is our foremost dharma," the Health Minister said this afternoon.

His remarks comes as India gears up for weeks of festivity in different parts of the country. "Shouldn't karma take precedence over Dharma?" Should lives be risked while celebrating festivals?" Dr Harsh Vardhan asked he reminded people about the government-mandated social distancing norms to check the spread of infection.

India, which is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic, has crossed 70 lakh coronavirus cases. While 60 lakh people have recovered, over 1 lakh have died so far.

"The whole world is fighting coronavirus. India is giving a tough fight to the outbreak, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am thankful to him for calling a Jan Andolan (public movement) in this fight," Dr Harsh Vardhan said today.