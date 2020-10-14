Navratri 2020: Know The 9 Avatars Of Goddess Durga Worshipped Each Day

Navratri 2020 Image: Shardiya Navratri starts on Saturday, October 17

Navratri, the most auspicious nine days, is round the corner. Navratri starts on Saturday, October 17. Navratri is perhaps the most significant Hindu festival celebrated with much fervour. The nine days include rituals, special food and new clothes. Navratri this year, amid the Covid pandemic will be low key, and doctors across India are advising people to celebrate at home with family instead of going out for shopping and visiting temples. None of these two activities can ensure social distance, a vital measure, which can save us from the deadly virus. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday gave the people a reality check. "There is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion... You can pray to your gods at home. I would suggest that all of you celebrate with your families," Dr Harsh Vardhan said. Let us make this Navratri memorable at home with our families.

Navratri 2020: Date and Time

Navratri begins on Saturday - Pratipada - with the first ritual of Ghatasthapana. The pot or Kalash, which is installed on the first day of Navratri is immersed in the river or any water body on the tenth day after puja.

Navratri 2020: Know the 9 forms of Goddess Durga worshipped on each day

Nine avatars of Goddess Durga or Shakti, also called Navdurga, is worshiped on each day of Navratri.

Pratipada: October 17 - Shailaputri Puja

Dwitiya: October 18 - Brahmacharini Puja

Tritiya: October 19 - Chandraghanta Puja

Chaturthi: October 20 - Kushmanda Puja

Panchami: October 21 - Skandamata Puja

Shasthi: October 22 - Katyayani Puja

Saptami: October 23 - Kalaratri Puja

Ashtami: October 24: Mahagauri Puja

Navami: October 25: Siddhidatri Puja

Vijaya Dashami: October 26

Navratri 2020: Why is Shardiya Navratri special

Legends say, Goddess Durga killed the mighty demon Mahishasura during Shardiya Navratri. The avatar of the goddess that killed the demon is different according to several religious books. Some scriptures say, Goddess Durga as Ugrachandi, with 18 hands killed Mahishasura. Another religious text, the Neelalohita Kalpa says, the goddess as Bhadrakali with 16 hands killed the demon. However, we popularly worship the 10-handed avatar of Goddess Durga known as Katyayani and it is believed that this form of Navdurga killed the Mahishasura. The festival of Navratri which culminates in Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is therefore the victory of good over evil.

Navratri 2020: Wish you safe and happy festive days ahead!