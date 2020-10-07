Shardiya Navratri 2020: Dates, Days, Wishes, Cards, Wallpapers, Messages

Navratri 2020 Image: Shardiya Navratri starts on October 17

The countdown to Navratri has begun. One of the biggest festivals in India, Navratri starts on October 17 and ends on October 25. Even though the celebrations are bound to be low key due to Covid-19, the spirit of the festivities can't be spoilt by the pandemic. So it's time for garba, good food, rangoli, lights, new clothes and all things colourful!. It also marks the beginning of Durga Puja. The Navratri that comes ahead of Durga Puja is called the Shardiya Navratri, the most significant and auspicious of the four Navratris celebrated in India. It is called Shardiya Navratri also because it takes place during Sharad or the autumn season.

Navratri 2020: Know The Days And Dates

17th October - Pratipada

18th October - Dwitiya

19th October - Tritiya

20th October - Chaturthi

21st October - Panchami

22nd October - Shashti

23rd October - Saptami

24th October - Ashtami

25th October - Navami

Navratri 2020 Image: Avatars of Shakti or Goddess Durga are worshipped during Navratri

Happy Navratri 2020: Wishes, Photos, WhatsApp Status And Facebook Messages

"May the Goddess bless you and your loved ones; wish you success and prosperity. Happy Navratri 2020!

"Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020!"

"May Maa Durga empower you and your family with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity! Happy Navratri 2020!"

"Wish all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri!"

Navratri 2020 Image: Shardiya Navratri is the most significant of all the 4 Navratris

"May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be with you. Wishing you happiness! Happy Navratri 2020!"

"Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives!"

Shardiya Navratri: How is it celebrated?

This nine-day festival is a grand affair in every way. New clothes, puja, special food, rituals and festivities are a big part of Navratri. Navratri is a Sanskrit word that means 'nine nights'. Devotees pray to the nine avatars of the Goddess Durga or Shakti. Before Navratris, most people clean their house and buy new household items. Lights, flowers and rangoli are inseparable features of the Navratri celebrations.

Navratri 2020 Image: Navratri is incomplete without Rangoli

Most people observe fast during Navratri. Special vrat food is eaten only once a day - in the evening. During vrat, people avoid pulses and grains. Many among us don't fast but often avoid non vegetarian food and, dishes cooked with onion and garlic. Kuttu ka atta or flour made with water chestnut, sabudana and makhana are commonly eaten during Navratri.

Navratri 2020 Image: Sabudana and makhana are popular vrat food during Navratri.

Wishing you happy festive days ahead!