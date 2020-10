Navratri Day 5: Skandamata Devi Puja Vidhi, Stotras And Colour Of The Day

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Skandamata Devi is worshipped today, know all about it

Navratri 2020 5th Day: On the fifth day of Navratri, Skandamata Devi is worshipped. Maa Skandamata is the fifth avatar of Navdurga. According to Hindu scriptures, when Goddess Parvati became the mother of Kartikeya, also known as Skanda, she came to be known as Maa Skandamata. Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious periods of the Hindu calendar, when Maa Durga descends on Earth from her abode in Kailash. Today is also Maha Panchami of the Devi Paksha and Durga Puja officially starts on Thursday. Goddess Durga will be welcomed on Maha Shasthi tomorrow.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Know about Skandamata Devi

Skandamata Maa is seen as carrying Kartikeya on her lap. She mounts a ferocious lion and has four hands. Skandamata Devi carries lotus flowers in two left hands and holds Kartikeya with her right hand. The other right hand is in Abhaya Mudra or the gesture of fearlessness. Skandamata is also known as Goddess Padmasana and she sits on a lotus flower.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Stotras

Skandamata Puja Mantra: Devotees chant Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah a hundred and wight times. It is followed by the following prayers n Sanskrit.

Prarthana: Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya || Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita ||

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Dhyana: Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam

Simharudha Chaturbhuja Skandamata Yashasvinim

Dhawalavarna Vishuddha Chakrasthitom Panchama Durga Trinetram

Abhaya Padma Yugma Karam Dakshina Uru Putradharam Bhajem

Patambara Paridhanam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala Dharinim

Praphulla Vandana Pallavadharam Kanta Kapolam Pina Payodharam

Kamaniyam Lavanyam Charu Triwali Nitambanim

Stotra: Namami Skandamata Skandadharinim

Samagratatvasagaram Paraparagaharam

Shivaprabha Samujvalam Sphuchchhashagashekharam

Lalataratnabhaskaram Jagatpradipti Bhaskaram

Mahendrakashyaparchita Sanantakumara Samstutam

Surasurendravandita Yatharthanirmaladbhutam

Atarkyarochiruvijam Vikara Doshavarjitam

Mumukshubhirvichintitam Visheshatatvamuchitam

Nanalankara Bhushitam Mrigendravahanagrajam

Sushuddhatatvatoshanam Trivedamara Bhushanam

Sudharmikaupakarini Surendra Vairighatinim

Shubham Pushpamalinim Suvarnakalpashakhinim

Tamoandhakarayamini Shivasvabhavakaminim

Sahasrasuryarajikam Dhanajjayogakarikam

Sushuddha Kala Kandala Subhridavrindamajjulam

Prajayini Prajawati Namami Mataram Satim

Swakarmakarane Gatim Hariprayacha Parvatim

Anantashakti Kantidam Yashoarthabhuktimuktidam

Punah Punarjagadditam Namamyaham Surarchita

Jayeshwari Trilochane Prasida Devi Pahimam

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Navratri 2020 day 5: Colour of the day

The colour of the fifth day of Navratri is royal blue. Women who observe Navratri traditionally wear royal blue sarees today. Blue flowers are also used in the puja of Skandamata Devi.

Happy Navratri 2020! Wish you safe festive days ahead!