Darshan Rawal And Neha Kakkar's Teri Aankhon Mein, Featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Is The Perfect Navratri Song

Divya Khosla Kumar in a poster of Teri Aankhon Mein

Celebrate this Navratri with T-Series' Teri Aankhon Mein feat Divya Khosla Kumar in the voices of Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar.

The season of dance and music is here and what better way to celebrate the festival of Navratri than with Teri Aankhon Mein the latest single from T-Series that is already creating ripples.

The winning team of director duo Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and actress Divya Khosla Kumar reunited for the love song of the year, Teri Aankhon Mein. The trio last collaborated on the chartbuster Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi that went on to cross 334 million views on YouTube.

With vocals by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the musical love story featuring Divya Khosla Kumar takes audiences through a special journey of love as the saga unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a mystical rainy night.

Apart from the interesting music video that has won itself and Divya Khosla Kumar ample praise, the music and catchy beats also lends itself to the perfect Navratri song sung by Darshan Rawal composed by Manan Bhardwaj and written by Kumaar.

The hook step of the song is already trending and Divya has received several dance videos on the song, making this one the leading dance tracks this festive season.

Teri Aankhon Mein continues to rule airwaves and YouTube with over 53 million views within two weeks of its release.

The musical is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.

