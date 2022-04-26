After Arrested MP Navneet Rana's SOS, Home Ministry Letter To Maharashtra

Navneet Rana and her husband were arrested over the weekend.

Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegations about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" by the police in Mumbai have prompted the Union Home Ministry to seek a report from the Maharashtra government, officials said on Tuesday.

The independent MP from Amravati was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for announcing that she would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to "awaken his Hindutva" despite police orders against doing so.

The Home Ministry sought a "factual report" from the Maharashtra government on Ms Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhuman treatment" at Mumbai's Khar police station, a Home Ministry official said.

The move came after the Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee asked the Home Ministry to seek a report from the Maharashtra government.

The lawmaker couple has been charged with sedition besides promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

The Lok Sabha MP has demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday asked the police to file their reply to a bail application of Ms Rana and her husband by Friday.

When the case came up for hearing in the court on Tuesday, the police said they want to respond with an affidavit to the bail plea. The court accepted this and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.