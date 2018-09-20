Navjot Sidhu Not Wrong In Raising Kartarpur Issue, Congress Tells Akalis

Sunil Jakhar praised Navjot Singh Sidhu for making efforts to open the corridor

Punjab Congress Thursday hit back at Akali Dal, which has been targeting the state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on the issue of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, saying the Sukhbir Badal led party had earlier never raised the issue of opening the route.

PPCC President Sunil Jakhar showed a picture purportedly of Sukhbir Badal along with his brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia, savouring 'Gol Gappe' in Pakistan during their visit in 2012.

"They (Akali Dal) claim what is a big deal if Sidhu is raising Kartarpur Sahib issue. They say they have been making this demand for a long time. But as far as I know, I never heard from their mouth or learnt any letter written by Akali Dal on opening of Kartarpur corridor," Mr Jakhar said.

"I just know that they had gone to Pakistan (in 2012) where they could be seen in this picture that Sukhbir was enjoying 'Gol Gappe'," said Mr Jakhar while lashing out at him for criticising Mr Sidhu on Kartarpur corridor issue.

"Sidhu is at least making efforts for opening the corridor. Sukhbir and other leaders in BJP never gave a try for it," said Mr Jakhar.

The statement of Punjab Congress in support of cricketer-turned-politician comes at a time when Mr Sidhu has been under fire over his hug with Pakistan army chief and has been vociferously raising the issue of opening of corridor virtually alone within the party.

He has also been accused of lying to people by Akali Dal over Kartarpur route.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh had lashed out at Mr Sidhu for hugging Pakistan army chief.

The Gurdaspur MP claimed the Akali Dal was scared of placing any demand before Modi government over fear of being reprimanded.

Mr Jakhar also hit out at the Sukhbir Badal for reportedly saying he thought Mr Sidhu could be having "relations" with the ISI, charging that SAD leaders had been doing just "bad politics" on a religious issue that is concerned with sentiments of large number of people, especially Sikhs.

"They claimed that no formal proposal has come from Pakistan on the opening of corridor. I want to ask them whether we need opening of access or it is Pakistan," said Mr Jakhar.

To a question, Mr Jakhar said if talks take place between Indian and Pakistan then the issue of Kartarpur Sahib should also be part of the agenda.