Main Accused In Salman Khan's Farmhouse Attack Arrested From Haryana

The Navi Mumbai's Panvel City police on Thursday arrested a shooter named Sukkha from Panipat in Haryana.

An FIR has been registered against him. He is among those accused who had conducted a recce of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and was the main accused in the conspiracy to attack Salman Khan's at his farmhouse. Sukkha is being brought to Navi Mumbai.

The police uncovered the plan to attack Salman Khan's farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai while they were investigating the incident of firing outside the actor's house in Bandra.

On June 1, Navi Mumbai Police had arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. According to the police, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier for this attack.

An FIR was registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar. Further investigation is underway. Navi Mumbai Police said the arrested accused were identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan: Navi Mumbai Police

Meanwhile, security has been increased outside the apartment of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following the killing of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Mr Siddique, a former MLA from Bandra and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

